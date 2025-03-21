Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 176 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 10,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,140 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,767,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,273,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPHQ stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 52 week low of $57.17 and a 52 week high of $71.22. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.97.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

