Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $30.37 Million Stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 207,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,722 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $30,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 401.9% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Universal Display by 761.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 185.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on OLED. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Universal Display from $207.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut Universal Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $234.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Universal Display from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.43.

Universal Display Stock Performance

OLED opened at $151.38 on Friday. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $140.17 and a 52-week high of $237.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.55, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.80.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. Universal Display had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business had revenue of $162.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

