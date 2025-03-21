Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 62.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,811 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 9,524 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total transaction of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. TD Cowen boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.06.

TJX stock opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.35 and a 12 month high of $128.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.07. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $16.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.24 billion. Equities analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

