142 Shares in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) Bought by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 564.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:XSW opened at $167.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $184.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.20. The company has a market cap of $475.39 million, a P/E ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.20. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a one year low of $136.84 and a one year high of $206.00.
SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Company Profile
The SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of software & services companies, as defined by GICS. XSW was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.
