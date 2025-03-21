JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Purchased by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 321.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Wave Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eastern Bank lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 7,744.4% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.52. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.20 and a 1 year high of $50.75.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

