Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Life Planners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 97,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.69, for a total transaction of $19,175,930.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 409,089 shares in the company, valued at $80,872,804.41. The trade was a 19.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.71, for a total value of $106,618.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,379.07. This represents a 4.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 297,655 shares of company stock valued at $59,841,304. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $180.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.69 and a 200-day moving average of $195.62. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $159.11 and a 1-year high of $220.39.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 28.08% and a net margin of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $1.36 dividend. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.20.

Read Our Latest Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.