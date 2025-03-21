Desjardins Upgrades Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) to “Moderate Buy”

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Alimentation Couche-Tard to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. National Bank Financial upgraded Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Down 0.1 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 12 month low of $45.88 and a 12 month high of $61.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.81.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCMKTS:ANCTF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $20.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.07 billion.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers cigarette products and other nicotine products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

