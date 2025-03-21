Lake Street Capital Upgrades One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Strong-Buy

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
One Stop Systems Stock Performance
Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.
One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
One Stop Systems Company Profile
One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than One Stop Systems
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for One Stop Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Stop Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.