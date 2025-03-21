Lake Street Capital Upgrades One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS) to Strong-Buy

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Lake Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

One Stop Systems Stock Performance

Shares of OSS stock opened at $2.72 on Wednesday. One Stop Systems has a 52-week low of $1.82 and a 52-week high of $4.88. The company has a market capitalization of $57.43 million, a PE ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.46 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86.

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.00 million. One Stop Systems had a negative net margin of 20.45% and a negative return on equity of 29.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that One Stop Systems will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

One Stop Systems Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 6.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 11,262 shares during the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Bard Associates Inc. increased its stake in One Stop Systems by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,044,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in One Stop Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of One Stop Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 32.67% of the company’s stock.

One Stop Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of high-performance compute, high speed storage hardware and software, switch fabrics, and systems for edge deployments in the United States and internationally. The company's systems are built using the central processing unit, graphical processing unit, high-speed switch fabrics, and flash storage technologies.

