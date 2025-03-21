Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Shares Bought by Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $2,369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. SRH Advisors LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 66.4% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $175.86 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.69 and a twelve month high of $236.53. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.08.

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.16%.

In other news, Director Jill Bright bought 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. The trade was a 5.77 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

