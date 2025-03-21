Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Restaurant Brands International (TSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:QSR) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
QSR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th.
In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Michele Keusch sold 820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.16, for a total value of C$73,111.61. Also, Director Jonathan Domanko sold 1,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$91.87, for a total transaction of C$180,616.42. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,088 shares of company stock valued at $7,275,545. 1.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Restaurant Brands International is one of the largest restaurant companies in the world, with more than $35 billion in 2021 systemwide sales across a footprint that spans more than 28,000 restaurants and 100 countries. The firm generates revenue primarily from retail sales at its company-owned restaurants, royalty fees and lease income from franchised stores, and from its Tim Horton’s supply chain operations.
