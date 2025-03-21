Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 29,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $3,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HDV stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.65 and a 12-month high of $122.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $116.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.79.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

