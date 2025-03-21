Truepoint Inc. Grows Stock Position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 111.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,407 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AVUS. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $10,415,000. L.K. Benson & Company P.C. purchased a new position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 72,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,634,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $84.26 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.06 and a 200-day moving average of $97.38.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

