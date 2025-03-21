Goodman Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Goodman Financial Corp decreased its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 38.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143,329 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF makes up 2.9% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $13,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 22,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000.

KRE stock opened at $57.29 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $45.46 and a 1 year high of $70.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average of $60.90. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.09.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

