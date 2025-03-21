SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM) Position Reduced by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 68,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the quarter. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $3,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $196,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 7,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $330,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $41.50 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $39.65 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.42.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.