Goodman Financial Corp Takes $409,000 Position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Goodman Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 19,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,197,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,329,000 after acquiring an additional 69,538 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,111,000. SMI Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,753,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,937,000 after buying an additional 85,976 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,634,000. Finally, SNS Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 1,619,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,439,000 after buying an additional 34,359 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.72 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.37 and a one year high of $20.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.66.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.0699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

