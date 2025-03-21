Goodman Financial Corp Has $14.70 Million Position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Goodman Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the quarter. Affiliated Managers Group accounts for 3.1% of Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $14,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMG. Boston Partners raised its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,184,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $218,975,000 after purchasing an additional 373,696 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 514,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $95,156,000 after purchasing an additional 26,654 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 331,106 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,228,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 192,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,602,000 after buying an additional 7,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Affiliated Managers Group by 10,522.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 190,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 188,568 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on AMG shares. StockNews.com raised Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.40.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Performance

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $169.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $174.11 and a 200-day moving average of $180.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.18. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.13 and a 1 year high of $199.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The asset manager reported $6.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.50. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 16.17%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 22.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

