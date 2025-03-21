AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Buys 455 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,781,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 767.8% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 120,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,501,000 after buying an additional 106,618 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,823,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 234,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,686,000 after acquiring an additional 31,346 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8,888.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 31,110 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $44.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $38.04 and a 12 month high of $47.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.77.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of the 80 highest-yielding stocks selected from the S&P 500. Stocks are equally-weighted. SPYD was launched on Oct 21, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.