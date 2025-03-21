Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,659 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $10,435.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,025.51. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cryoport alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,256 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $6,129.28.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Cryoport ( NASDAQ:CYRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 182,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.