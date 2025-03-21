Robert Stefanovich Sells 1,659 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Stock

Posted by on Mar 21st, 2025

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 1,659 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.29, for a total value of $10,435.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,025.51. This represents a 0.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Stefanovich also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Monday, March 10th, Robert Stefanovich sold 1,256 shares of Cryoport stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.88, for a total value of $6,129.28.

Cryoport Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $5.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70. The firm has a market cap of $287.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $20.11.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $59.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.71 million. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 70.08% and a negative return on equity of 13.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cryoport, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cryoport in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Cryoport in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CYRX

Institutional Trading of Cryoport

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 168.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 29,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 18,252 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cryoport in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cryoport by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 282.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 247,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after buying an additional 182,808 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Cryoport Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Cryoport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cryoport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.