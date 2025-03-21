PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Sold by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 312,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 30,534 shares during the period. GWN Securities Inc. bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 4th quarter worth $171,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the fourth quarter valued at $1,046,000. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFLT opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a twelve month low of $10.28 and a twelve month high of $12.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.22. The firm has a market cap of $977.63 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.86%.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

