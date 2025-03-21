Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.47, but opened at $7.87. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 32,079,339 shares.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $18.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99 and a beta of -5.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Morse Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $119,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the 4th quarter worth $241,000.

About Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares

