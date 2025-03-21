Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROP. VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.19, for a total value of $1,764,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,925.18. This trade represents a 8.69 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP John K. Stipancich sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.04, for a total transaction of $578,040.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,504,253.28. The trade was a 2.50 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,045. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Price Performance

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

ROP opened at $575.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $562.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $552.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.06. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $499.47 and a 52-week high of $595.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.01%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $569.00 to $562.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen raised Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $665.00 target price on Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $655.00 price target (up previously from $620.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $623.60.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

