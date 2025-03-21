58,344 Shares in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Acquired by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 58,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,092,000. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF comprises 4.1% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTXL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 31,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after acquiring an additional 5,770 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $352,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 20,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 81.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $81.05 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.02. The company has a market capitalization of $255.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.96 and a beta of 1.24. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.52 and a fifty-two week high of $107.74.

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

