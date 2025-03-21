Kiker Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 48,858 CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CNO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 48,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,818,000. CNO Financial Group makes up about 1.5% of Kiker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in CNO Financial Group by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 1.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 22,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CNO Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel Matthew J. Zimpfer sold 40,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $1,636,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 204,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,186,134.30. This trade represents a 16.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Scott L. Goldberg sold 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $1,020,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 169,342 shares in the company, valued at $6,777,066.84. This represents a 13.09 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 132,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,372,187. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of CNO Financial Group in a report on Monday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on CNO Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of CNO Financial Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on CNO Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CNO Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

CNO Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CNO stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.69. CNO Financial Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.92 and a 52 week high of $42.41.

CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.25. CNO Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 9.08%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNO Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

CNO Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. CNO Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.11%.

About CNO Financial Group

CNO Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and administers health insurance, annuity, individual life insurance, insurance products, and financial services for senior and middle-income markets in the United States. It offers Medicare supplement, supplemental health, and long-term care insurance policies; life insurance; and annuities, as well as Medicare advantage plans to individuals through phone, online, mail, and face-to-face.

