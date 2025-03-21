Kiker Wealth Management LLC Invests $868,000 in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 12,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GFF. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Griffon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Griffon during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Griffon by 343.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Griffon by 86.9% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,452 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Griffon by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,729 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Griffon alerts:

Insider Activity at Griffon

In other Griffon news, Director Cheryl L. Turnbull sold 3,000 shares of Griffon stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.80, for a total value of $242,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,730 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,984. This trade represents a 8.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFF has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Griffon from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital upgraded Griffon to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price (up previously from $92.00) on shares of Griffon in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Griffon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Griffon

Griffon Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE GFF opened at $71.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.40. Griffon Co. has a 1 year low of $55.01 and a 1 year high of $86.73.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The conglomerate reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.11. Griffon had a return on equity of 120.61% and a net margin of 9.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Griffon Co. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Griffon Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.69%.

Griffon Company Profile

(Free Report)

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.