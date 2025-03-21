Kiker Wealth Management LLC Makes New $337,000 Investment in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Kiker Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 7,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UDR. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $27,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in UDR during the third quarter worth $33,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in UDR by 5,335.3% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in UDR by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in UDR by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UDR opened at $43.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.61 and a quick ratio of 5.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.79. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.14 and a 1 year high of $47.55.

UDR ( NYSE:UDR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.53. UDR had a return on equity of 2.65% and a net margin of 5.36%. On average, analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th. UDR’s payout ratio is 688.00%.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 25,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.75, for a total transaction of $1,068,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 824,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,256,609. The trade was a 2.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on UDR from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on UDR from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Truist Financial lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UDR presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.12.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

