52,089 Shares in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX) Bought by Kiker Wealth Management LLC

Kiker Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 52,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in ASE Technology by 166.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of ASE Technology by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASE Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

ASE Technology Price Performance

Shares of ASE Technology stock opened at $9.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.06. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). ASE Technology had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 9.86%. As a group, analysts predict that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It develops, constructs, sells, leases, and manages real estate properties; produces substrates; offers information software, equipment leasing, investment advisory, and warehousing management services; commercial complex, after-sales, and support services; manages parking lot services; processes and sells computer and communication peripherals, electronic components, telecommunications equipment, and motherboards; and imports and exports goods and technology.

