Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,166 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,645 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter worth $30,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 138.7% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $70.91 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.48 and its 200 day moving average is $70.35. The company has a market cap of $41.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.12.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The medical research company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.04. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 19.40% and a net margin of 72.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.95.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total value of $645,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,189,770.56. This represents a 16.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel J. Lippis sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.76, for a total value of $34,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 23,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,594,475.64. The trade was a 2.11 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,303 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,776. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

