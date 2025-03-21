Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.
Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,164,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,470,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 544,194 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SunCoke Energy Stock Performance
Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $789.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98.
SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.
About SunCoke Energy
SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than SunCoke Energy
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- What is a support level?
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.