Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,040 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,164,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,470,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in SunCoke Energy by 450.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 665,054 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,773,000 after acquiring an additional 544,194 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,926,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 852,051 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 191,235 shares during the last quarter. 90.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SunCoke Energy alerts:

SunCoke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of SunCoke Energy stock opened at $9.37 on Friday. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.47 and a 52 week high of $12.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market cap of $789.96 million, a PE ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.98.

SunCoke Energy Dividend Announcement

SunCoke Energy ( NYSE:SXC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 4.95%. Equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

About SunCoke Energy

(Free Report)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SunCoke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunCoke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.