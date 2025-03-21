Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 113.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,157,000 after acquiring an additional 98,363,977 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after acquiring an additional 11,705,886 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 10,198,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,666,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% during the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $18.12 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.60.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

