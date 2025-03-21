Signaturefd LLC Buys 865 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,072 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,652 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Kinross Gold by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,704 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 23,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 282,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KGC. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Kinross Gold to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $12.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 2.01. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $5.64 and a 52 week high of $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.23.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The mining company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.03). Kinross Gold had a net margin of 18.43% and a return on equity of 12.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.58%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

