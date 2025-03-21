iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Position Raised by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IMCG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $1,995,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IMCG stock opened at $72.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.13. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $64.17 and a 52 week high of $81.68.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

