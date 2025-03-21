Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 59.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,005 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 50.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 233.7% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000.

Shares of VGLT stock opened at $57.73 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $53.80 and a one year high of $63.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1893 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

