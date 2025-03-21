Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 186 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the third quarter worth about $61,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Vulcan Materials from $269.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.67.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC opened at $238.66 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $256.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.34.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.61%.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

