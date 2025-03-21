Signaturefd LLC Grows Stock Holdings in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 352 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in RB Global were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RB Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $897,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in RB Global by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 555,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,783,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in RB Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in RB Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $618,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

RB Global Stock Performance

RB Global stock opened at $98.78 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.73. RB Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $106.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a PE ratio of 49.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other RB Global news, CRO James J. Jeter sold 7,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.85, for a total value of $743,366.45. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 20,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,983,125.95. The trade was a 27.26 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

See Also

