Signaturefd LLC Sells 418 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Signaturefd LLC reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 177.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 94.4% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPN has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $166.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.33.

Global Payments Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GPN opened at $97.30 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.99 and a 52 week high of $136.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by ($0.14). Global Payments had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.18%.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

