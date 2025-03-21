Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Acquired by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in Dollar General during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 279.8% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.26.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

Dollar General stock opened at $81.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $74.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.76. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $66.43 and a 52 week high of $164.12.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.26 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.18%.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

