Signaturefd LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 34.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vistra were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In related news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. The trade was a 76.26 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.83.

Vistra Stock Performance

Shares of VST stock opened at $132.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.89. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

