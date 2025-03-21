Signaturefd LLC Purchases 4,065 Shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP)

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 35.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $390,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 15,481,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,002,364 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 6,336,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,870,000 after purchasing an additional 288,205 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 3,896,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84,896 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,171,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,788,000 after purchasing an additional 159,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,053,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,077,000 after purchasing an additional 106,522 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International High Profitability ETF alerts:

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DIHP opened at $27.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.95. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.74 and a 52 week high of $27.99.

About Dimensional International High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International High Profitability ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.