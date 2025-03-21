Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Increases Position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 109,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 88.7% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Finley Financial LLC purchased a new position in Invesco KBW Bank ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,000.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Price Performance

Invesco KBW Bank ETF stock opened at $63.46 on Friday. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a 1 year low of $49.32 and a 1 year high of $72.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.19.

Invesco KBW Bank ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco KBW Bank ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3601 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the KBW Nasdaq Bank index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of US banking firms. KBWB was launched on Nov 1, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

