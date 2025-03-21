Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) is Semanteon Capital Management LP’s 10th Largest Position

Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Free Report) by 131.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 84,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,084 shares during the quarter. Travere Therapeutics makes up approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Travere Therapeutics were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $182,000. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $214,000.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travere Therapeutics

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Cline sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total value of $104,463.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,564.56. This represents a 5.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 10,736 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $208,922.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 351,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,110.94. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,335 shares of company stock valued at $4,453,012 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TVTX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $33.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.62.

Travere Therapeutics Stock Up 0.6 %

TVTX opened at $20.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.75. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.12 and a one year high of $25.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.03.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1,636.87% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. The business had revenue of $74.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.38 million. Analysts anticipate that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travere Therapeutics Company Profile

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and delivers therapies to people living with rare kidney and metabolic diseases. Its products include FILSPARI (sparsentan), a once-daily, oral medication designed to target two critical pathways in the disease progression of IgA Nephropathy (endothelin 1 and angiotensin-II); and Thiola and Thiola EC (tiopronin tablets) for the treatment of cystinuria, a rare genetic cystine transport disorder that causes high cystine levels in the urine and the formation of recurring kidney stones.

