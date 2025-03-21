Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,448,000. Workiva makes up about 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WK. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Workiva by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $431,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Workiva by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Workiva by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 445,628 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $48,796,000 after purchasing an additional 49,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Workiva in the 4th quarter worth about $517,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Workiva from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Workiva from $120.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.25.

Workiva Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE WK opened at $88.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of -95.88 and a beta of 1.09. Workiva Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.47 and a 12-month high of $116.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a 200 day moving average of $91.76.

Insider Transactions at Workiva

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 5,593 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $475,628.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 119,054 shares in the company, valued at $10,124,352.16. The trade was a 4.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.70, for a total transaction of $88,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,250.80. The trade was a 2.85 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,129 shares of company stock worth $1,807,333 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.