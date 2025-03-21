Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 34,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,456,000. Steven Madden comprises 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Steven Madden by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Steven Madden by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Steven Madden Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHOO opened at $26.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.97 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden Announces Dividend

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 7.68%. Equities research analysts forecast that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Steven Madden from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.33.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Steven Madden

Steven Madden Profile

(Free Report)

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.