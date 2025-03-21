Semanteon Capital Management LP Purchases 9,119 Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 41.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 30,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,119 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Terex were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEX. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Terex in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Terex from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.22.

Terex Stock Down 1.4 %

Terex stock opened at $39.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Terex Co. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $68.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.05.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Terex had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 21.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.71%.

Insider Transactions at Terex

In other Terex news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.96 per share, with a total value of $48,972.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,463.68. This trade represents a 6.03 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

