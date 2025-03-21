Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Insider Christopher C. Swenson Sells 19,126 Shares

Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) insider Christopher C. Swenson sold 19,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.54, for a total transaction of $29,454.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,665,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,565,489.08. This trade represents a 1.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Nerdy Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE NRDY opened at $1.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $287.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63 and a beta of 2.00. Nerdy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.73 and a 12 month high of $3.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39.

Institutional Trading of Nerdy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRDY. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Nerdy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nerdy by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nerdy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 8,655 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Nerdy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Nerdy by 14,175.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 28,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares in the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Nerdy from $1.00 to $1.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.31.

About Nerdy

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

