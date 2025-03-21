Parallel Advisors LLC Has $697,000 Stock Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,275 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 226,083 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $14,042,000 after acquiring an additional 109,337 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,434,417 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $89,092,000 after acquiring an additional 129,908 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in BHP Group by 10.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 600,086 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,271,000 after acquiring an additional 55,095 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BHP Group by 17.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,170 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 22,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,301,000. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Clarkson Capital raised shares of BHP Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of BHP Group from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of BHP Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

BHP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.25. BHP Group Limited has a 1 year low of $48.06 and a 1 year high of $63.21.

BHP Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 4.8%. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.77%.

BHP Group Profile

(Free Report)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, uranium, gold, zinc, lead, molybdenum, silver, iron ore, cobalt, and metallurgical and energy coal.

