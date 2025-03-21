Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $301.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Chubb from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Chubb from $349.00 to $324.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th.

In related news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 10,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.96, for a total value of $2,869,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,297,652.88. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.12, for a total transaction of $4,367,177.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,194 shares in the company, valued at $8,644,927.28. This trade represents a 33.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 51,239 shares of company stock valued at $14,956,786. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 7.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,410,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in Chubb by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 13,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chubb by 5.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 2.3% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 7,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $294.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.25. Chubb has a 52-week low of $238.85 and a 52-week high of $302.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chubb will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.02%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

