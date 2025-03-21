Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,421 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) by 239.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Get Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) alerts:

Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETHE opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.04. Grayscale Ethereum Trust has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $36.28.

About Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH)

crossword cybersecurity is a technology commercialisation company focusing exclusively on the cyber security sector. we work with research intensive european university partners to identify promising cyber security intellectual property (“ip”?) from research that our industry partners tell us meet emerging real-world challenges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) (OTCMKTS:ETHE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grayscale Ethereum Trust (ETH) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.