Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,939,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,595,000 after acquiring an additional 300,712 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,743,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,242,597,000 after acquiring an additional 447,513 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,475,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,822,000 after acquiring an additional 71,493 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $568,309,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 514.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 5,391,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,439,000 after acquiring an additional 4,514,792 shares in the last quarter. 90.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

JCI opened at $83.22 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $59.83 and a 12-month high of $91.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.97. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 15.11% and a net margin of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 24th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Nathan D. Manning sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.44, for a total transaction of $108,621.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 148,346 shares in the company, valued at $11,339,568.24. This represents a 0.95 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 205,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $18,060,939.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,260,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $110,964,191.81. This trade represents a 14.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 905,864 shares of company stock worth $77,824,710 in the last three months. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JCI. Melius cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Johnson Controls International from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson Controls International from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on JCI

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.