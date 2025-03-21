Semanteon Capital Management LP Sells 256 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 256 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wallace Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 2,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. W.H. Cornerstone Investments Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Chevron by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $164.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $290.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $135.37 and a 1 year high of $167.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.07 and a 200-day moving average of $152.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 70.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This represents a 89.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

