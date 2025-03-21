Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,801 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CAT. Wedbush raised shares of Caterpillar to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James raised shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.80.

Caterpillar Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CAT opened at $336.09 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $307.05 and a 52 week high of $418.50. The firm has a market cap of $160.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $358.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.97 by $0.17. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 58.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.70, for a total transaction of $860,147.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,742.50. This represents a 27.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald Johnson purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $365.57 per share, with a total value of $36,557.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,053 shares in the company, valued at $1,116,085.21. This trade represents a 3.39 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

